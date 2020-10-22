Mookuthi Amman: Nayanthara Starrer Sold To Disney+ Hotstar And Star Vijay For Whopping Rs 20 Crore

Not too long ago, rumours were rife about Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman gearing up for a direct-to-OTT release. Looks like the rumours are turning into reality, as we hear that the film's digital and satellite rights have been sold for a whopping Rs 20 crore.

Recent grapevine suggests that the digital rights of the film have been sold to Disney+ Hotstar, while the satellite rights have been bought by the popular Tamil channel Star Vijay. Let us tell you that the film has been made on a budget of Rs 13 crore. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same from the makers' side.

If rumours are to be believed, the film will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar and premiering on Star Vijay on Diwali 2020. If true, the film will become the first of its kind to release on both the platforms on the same day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a related note, recently director RJ Balaji's cryptic tweet had garnered the attention of the netizens. In the tweet, he stated that he would not be a commentator for IPL (Indian Premier League) this year and wrote, "Thank you so much for this unbelievable love, appreciation and support for Tamil commentary!! Blessed!!! I will be 'coming back to cricket' real soon!! And it's time for Mookuthi Amman."

The devotional film will have Lady Superstar Nayanthara essaying the role of Goddess Amman. Mookuthi Amman has an ensemble cast including Smruthi Venkat, Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh, and Indhuja Ravichandran. Interestingly, RJ Balaji is also playing an important role in the movie, which is bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh.

