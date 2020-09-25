Filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan Shares Screenshots Of Fake Casting Call Under His Name

Ashwin Saravanan Shares Screenshots

While exposing the Instagram user, Ashwin tweeted, "#castingcouch #castingscam (1/3) An IG page by the name of AAA Fel!s Creations have been putting out fake casting calls to a few respected actors in the industry. They have been using my name to basically pitch a project that doesn't exist to make advances of sexual nature." (sic)

See tweet here

Ashwin About Taking A Legal Action

Miffed with the Instagram user's act, Ashwin Saravanan has decided to take legal action against him. While mentioning that the Game Over director wrote, "(2/3) I received the following screenshots today. This makes me both sad and livid that a few lowlives like these ruin it for each and every woman who aspires to be a someone in the industry. I intend to pursue this legally."

Ashwin Saravanan’s Request To Aspiring Actors

While concluding the series of tweets, Ashwin asked aspiring actors to cross-check casting calls with reliable sources. "(3/3) I really hope and wish the industry becomes a better place for both men and women. Please be on the look out for such fake casting calls. Always double-check with reliable sources and never encourage private conversations with the same. Stay safe. Inside and out," the director added.

Future Projects

As per reports, Ashwin Saravanan will be directing an untitled horror flick, which features Prasanna and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The makers have not yet announced the film officially.