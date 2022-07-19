Independence Day 2022: 5 Patriotic Movies That Prove Vijayakanth Is Bharat Kumar Of South India

Vallarasu

Vallarasu directed by N Maharajan, set an example of patriotism in the most unique way. The film shows Vijayakanth as an honest Deputy Commissioner of Police who arrests a terrorist from Pakistan. For the nation, Vallarasu fights a rich man, who tries to destabilise the country. The film turned out to be a blockbuster in the year 2000 and was also remade in Hindi as Indian starring Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty and Rahul Dev in key roles.

Arasangam

The 2008 superhit Tamil film, Arasangam starring Vijayakanth established desh bhakti in today's youth. The film deals with the conspiracy against the country's big companies' CEOs and Scientists, who get assassinated by a group of people in Chennai. Vijayakanth who played criminologist and IPS trainer in the film investigates and finds out who is the person behind the plot to destabilise India.

Narasimha

2001 Tamil action film, Narasimha is yet another patriotic film of Vijayakanth which proves that he is the Bharat Kumar of South India. The film tells the story of an undercover army officer who tries to foil terrorists' plan to kill the chief of defence services. The film also stars Isha Koppikar, Raghuvaran, Rahul Dev and others in pivotal roles.

Sethupathi IPS

Sethupathi IPS (1994) was one of the most entertaining patriotic films in Kollywood. Vijayakanth plays the titular role in the film and fights against a terrorist, who plans a terror strike on the Prime Minister of India during a meeting with chief ministers of other states in Chennai. The action-drama keeps you hooked and all thanks to Vijayakanth's acting. It also stars Meena in the female lead.

Ulavuthurai

Vijayakanth-starrer Ulavuthurai (1994) deals with the crime happening in International waters. Vijayakanth, who plays a navy officer in the film, is asked to solve the tricky murder case in which several people mysteriously die in the sea. In the end, he solves the mystery and saves the nation from the problem. The film also stars Meena and Sanghavi in pivotal roles.