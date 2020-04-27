    For Quick Alerts
      Malavika Mohanan’s Controversial Tweet on Master Fan-Made Cartoon Gets Deleted! But Why?

      Malavika Mohanan is already basking in the popularity of the yet-to-be-released Master. Well, looks like the South diva is not happy with a recent cartoon featuring the cast and crew of the thriller that went viral on social media. In the fan made artwork, which includes Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, GV Prakash and other men, Malavika, who is the only female in the cartoon, is seen taking care of the cooking section, while others are either chilling or doing their respective jobs.

      The actress who was clearly disappointed with her portrayal, tweeted, "The task of a women even in a hypothetical movie house is to cook. When will the gender roles die? Sigh." She also wrote, "And the funny thing is everyone else seems to be chilling/working while the only female is the house is doing any kind of domestic work? So sexist. Haha."

      In response to her tweet, Vijay fans didn't take much time to lash out at the model turned actress. The fans targeted Malavika in a strong war of words, which eventually made her delete the tweet about the sexist cartoon, hours later. It is also not known if the actress was pressurized by the makers to delete the tweet to avoid controversy around the movie before the release.

      Singer Chinmayi took to her micro-blogging site to support Malavika. She wrote, "A professional actor questions a fan-made illustration for portraying HER 'role' in a way SHE didn't like. She gets bullied, abused, and harassed into deleting her tweet. Said sexist 'cartoon' gets close to 1000 Retweets."

      Talking about Master, the movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action-thriller will also feature Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, and Azhagam Perumal in supporting roles. Vijay Sethupathi's entry as the antagonist will be the main highlight of the action-thriller which is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio.

      Monday, April 27, 2020, 16:06 [IST]
