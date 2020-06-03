Pregnant Elephant Death: Actress Simran Is Heartbroken With This Inhumane Incident

Amid this lockdown, the entire country is completely shocked by the incident that happened in Palakkad district of Kerala. A pregnant elephant was fed a pineapple filled with crackers by some people. The elephant was badly wounded and lost its life standing in the river for a long time. The forest officials confirmed that the pregnant elephant died on May 27 at 4 pm.

Forest officer Mohan Krishnan, who was a part of the Rapid Response Team for the rescue of the elephant, wrote on Facebook, "She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked not thinking about herself, but about the child, she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months." "She didn't harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village. She didn't crush a single home. This is why I said, she is full of goodness," the officer added.

After the news broke out, the internet was flooded with reactions, and many people shared disheartening messages. Recently, Tamil actress Simran Bagga shared her reaction to the same.

Taking to Twitter, Simran wrote, "Truly heartbreaking... ? This is totally unacceptable. Violence towards these innocent creatures must be stopped. They deserve all the love and care in this world!"

Well, Simran's tweet indirectly states that the animals should be given more care by humans, and the people who take harmful actions against them should be severely punished. Meanwhile, many social activists, as well as Bollywood celebrities, have demanded serious action against those people, who committed this heinous crime.

After people's rage over the incident, the forest officials have filed a case against the unknown predators, responsible for the killing of the elephant under relevant Wildlife Protection Act. According to the act, capturing, killing, poisoning, snaring, or trapping any wild animal, is a punishable offence.

On the work front, Simran will next be seen in Tamil films like Rocketry: Nambi Vilaivu, Sugar, Dhruva Natchathiram and Vanangamudi. She was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Petta.