Rakul Preet Singh To Be Paired Opposite Ajith Kumar?

South diva Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up to rule the hearts of the Tamil audience yet again as she bags the lead role in Ajith's next. Yes, you read that right. As per reports, the actress has been roped in to essay an important role in H Vinoth's directorial.

It is said that after the actress was approached by the makers, she spontaneously said yes for the project. If true, the actress will be seen romancing Thala on the big screen. However, there is no confirmation from the makers regarding her inclusion in the film. It is to be noted that Ajith and H Vinoth have earlier collaborated for Nerkonda Paarvai, the official Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

For the uninitiated, Rakul Preet Singh is also a part of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. During a recent interview with a leading daily, the actress revealed that it was a great experience working with Ulaganayagan and director Shankar so early in her career. She said that there is a lot of learning happening during the shoot, with respect to how they approach a scene and improvise on set. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, so far 60 percent of the film's shoot has been completed. The makers of Indian 2 are now planning to release the movie in 2022 as a Pongal special release. The thriller also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth in lead roles.

Coming back to Rakul Preet Singh, she has many films in her kitty like action-thriller Attack with John Abraham, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. Kaashivie Nair's yet-to-be-titled movie with Arjun Kapoor, and sci-fi thriller Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan.

