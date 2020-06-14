Ramya Krishnan In Trouble: 96 Liquor Bottles Seized From The Queen Actress's Car!

Ramya Krishnan, the senior actress who is best known for her impeccable performances, is now in trouble. As per the latest reports, the police team has seized around 96 liquor bottles from Ramya Krishnan's car, recently. The incident happened at the Muthukkadu check post on East Coast Road, Chennai on June 11, 2020, Thursday.

According to the sources, the police officials were checking the vehicles that come from Mahabalipuram, when the incident happened. The officials stopped Ramya Krishnan's Toyota Innova Crysta car at the Muthukkadu check post as a part of the procedure. The sources suggest that the Queen actress co-operated with the police team quietly when they wanted to check the vehicle.

The sources suggest that the police team found nearly 96 bottles of liquor from Ramya Krishnan's car. Among the 96 bottles, 8 were hard liquor and the rest were beer bottles. To the uninitiated, the TASMAC shops in Chennai city are closed due to the lockdown. The police officials seized the bottles and arrested Ramya Krishnan's driver Selva Kumar, since transporting liquor to the city is illegal under the current circumstances.

However, the latest reports suggest that Selva Kumar is currently out on personal bail. Even though the reports regarding the police search has been doing rounds on social media from the past few hours, Ramya Krishnan is maintaining complete silence over the same. The actress is expected to release an official announcement on the controversy, very soon.

