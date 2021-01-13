Eeswaran Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Think About The Simbu Starrer

This year's Pongal is going to be special for Simbu fans. The actor's highly anticipated film Eeswaran has released today (January 14, 2021) in theatres. On the other hand, his upcoming film Maanaadu's motion poster will also be unveiled today on the festive occasion.

Well, Eeswaran, written and directed by Suseenthiran has been garnering positive responses from the audiences. The actor's acting chops, whistle-worthy dialogues and songs are some of the highlights of the rural entertainer. Countless fans and followers of the star have been sharing their thoughts about the film on their respective social media handles and looks like they are quite happy with the STR-starrer.

In Eeswaran, the actor will be playing the role of a young man who enters the life of Periyasamy (played by veteran director Bharathiraja) to help him resolve his 2-decade old familial dispute. Interestingly, Simbu has also crooned one of the songs of the film, 'Mangalyam' with singer Roshini JKV. The songs for the film have been composed by celebrated music director Thaman, best known for the Telugu song 'Butta Bomma' from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Produced by Balaji Kapa, KV Durai and MD Sharafudeen under their respective banners Madhav Media and D Company, the film features Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. Eeswaran also stars Bala Saravanan, Nandita Swetha, Harish Uthaman, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Manoj Bharathiraja, Stunt Silva and Bava Lakshmanan. Notably, the film's dubbed versions have been released simultaneously in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Well, as Eeswaran garners a positive response from the audience, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the film.

