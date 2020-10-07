Vijayakanth Is Hospitalised Again: DMDK Requests Fans & Followers Not To Believe Rumours

Senior actor-politician Vijayakanth is hospitalised again. DMDK, in a recent statement, confirmed that Vijayakanth is admitted to MIOT Hospital in Manappakkam, Chennai due to sudden illness. The party revealed that the actor-politician got admitted again on Tuesday (October 6, 2020) night, and requested the fans and followers to not believe any rumours.

"Vijayakanth is in good health. He is admitted to the hospital for secondary tests. Requesting people not to believe in rumours being spread about his health condition", read the DMDK statement. The fans and followers have been showering their dear 'Captain' with messages that wish him good health, and are praying for his speedy recovery.

As mentioned before, this is the second time Vijayakanth is getting admitted to the hospital, in a span of a month. The actor-politician had tested positive for coronavirus on September 22, 2020, and was admitted to the MIOT Hospital, where he underwent treatment. Later, his wife Premalatha Vijayakanth had also tested positive for COVID-19, and was admitted to the same hospital. The couple was discharged from the hospital on October 2, Friday.

Coming to his acting career, the 68-year-old made his debut in movies in 1979 with the movie Inikkum Ilamai, in which he made a cameo appearance. The actor was last seen in the 2015-released movie Sagaptham, which featured his son Shanmugha Pandian in the lead role. Vijayakanth later retired from movies to concentrate on his political career and went to found his party DMDK.

Also Read:

Ka Pae Ranasingam Day 1 Collection: Vijay Sethupathi's Film Garners Rs 1.40 Crore With OTT Release!

Is Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman Releasing On Disney+ Hotstar On Diwali 2020?