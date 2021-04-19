Atharvaa Tests Positive For COVID-19; Reveals That He Has Mild Symptoms

Atharvaa Murali, the popular actor is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. The actor, who returned to Chennai after completing the Hyderabad schedule of his upcoming cop thriller on April 16, Friday, tested positive for Covid-19 on April 17. Atharvaa later took to his official social media pages and confirmed the news.

"After having some mild symptoms, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I'm currently quarantined at home taking all the necessary precautions. Hope to make a full recovery and be back in action soon," wrote the young actor on his social media post.

Atharvaa Murali has already established himself as one of the most promising young actors of contemporary Tamil cinema, with his matured acting skills and different film choices. He is currently busy in his career with some ambitious projects in the pipeline, including romantic comedy Thalli Pogathey, action thriller Kuruthi Aattam, and the upcoming untitled cop thriller.

The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of Thalli Pogathey, the upcoming romantic comedy which is directed by Kannan. The movie, which is expected to get a theatrical release, features Premam actress Anupama Parameshwaran as the female lead. Atharvaa Murali has also finished shooting the major portions of his upcoming action thriller Kuruthi Aattam.

Lately, Atharvaa has been shooting for the upcoming cop thriller that marks his second collaboration with director Sam Anton. As per the reports, the entire talkie portions of the untitled venture have been finished in the Hyderabad schedule, which lasted for a few weeks. The team is planning to shoot the rest of the portions, which majorly include song sequences, in Chennai.

