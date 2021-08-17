Beast: Vijay And Pooja Hegde Heading To Russia For The Next Schedule?

The shooting of Vijay's forthcoming film Beast is currently underway in Chennai. The second schedule commenced weeks after the team wrapped up the shoot in Georgia. The cast and crew even had to take a short hiatus between the two schedules owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Well now, according to reports, the makers are planning to shoot the next schedule of the film in Russia. Though there is no official confirmation so far, rumours suggest that the team will be deciding on the same after a thorough recce of the location.

Recently, Beast made headlines after cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni visited the sets to meet Thalapathy. A few pictures featuring the duo had even taken the internet by storm with their fans celebrating the special moment.

Talking more about the cast and crew of the film, Beast has Pooja Hegde as Vijay's love interest. She also has a string of exciting projects in her pipeline like #SSMB28, Acharya, Radhe Shyam, Most Eligible Bachelor, Cirkus and Bhaijaan. Beast marks Pooja's second Tamil film after Mugamoodi (2012).

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the Vijay-starrer's technical crew includes music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor R Nirmal. Featuring an ensemble cast including Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Lilliput Faruqui and Ankur Ajit Vikal.

On a related note, the film's first and second posters were released on the occasion of Thalapathy's 47th birthday (June 22).