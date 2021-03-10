Chiyaan60: Vikram-Dhruv Vikram Starrer To Start Rolling From Today, Confirms Karthik Subbaraj

Celebrated director Karthik Subbaraj has confirmed that his highly anticipated film tentatively titled #Chiyaan60 starring Vikram and Dhruv Vikram, will go on floors from today (March 10). Confirming the news, the young director clarified that Anirudh Ravichander will not be composing for the film, instead, the team has roped in Santhosh Narayanan to score music.

Thanking Master's music director for his understanding and support, Karthik tweeted, "Yes... It's A Santosh Narayanan Musical!! Welcome to the Gang @Music_Santhosh Thanks @anirudhofficial for your understanding & Support... #Chiyaan60 shoot starts from TODAY... Need all your Support, Blessings and Love. More updates to follow."

For the unversed, Karthik had announced Anirudh's inclusion in the project during the initial announcement of the film, and now with the clarification, looks like the music composer is out owing to reasons best known to the team.

Touted to be a gangster flick, #Chiyaan60 marks the first project to unite the stylish father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv for the first time. Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his banner Seven Screen Studio, the film is expected to release in late 2021 or early 2022.

Meanwhile, Vikram is also busy with his other projects including Cobra helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, Dhruv is likely to team up with Gautham Vasudev Menon for his next. Also, Karthik Subbaraj is done with all post-production activities of his film with Dhanush titled Jagame Thandhiram. After much speculation, the gangster drama is all set to have a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix. However, the official release date is yet to be confirmed.

Also Read: Jagame Thandhiram Teaser Out: Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj's Film To Release On Netflix!

Also Read: Pebbles Aka Koozhangal Bags Tiger Award At IFFR 2021; Karthik Subbaraj Congratulates Vinothraj PS