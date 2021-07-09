Dhanush-Selavaraghvan's Naane Varuven To Get A Title Change?

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, the highly celebrated actor-director duo of Tamil cinema recently announced their upcoming project, Naane Varuven. As reported earlier, the real-life brothers are planning to kickstart the shooting of the project in August 2021. However, the latest reports suggest that the Dhanush starrer might get a title change.

Yes, you read it right. According to the sources close to the project, the makers are planning to change the title due to technical reasons. If the reports are to be true, the team is currently busy with finding a new title for the Selvaraghvan directorial. In that case, the new title of the Dhanush starrer will be announced very soon.

As reported earlier, the highly anticipated project will go on floors on August 20, 2021. The exciting update was revealed by directorial Selvaraghavan himself, with a Twitter post recently. Dhanush, the leading man is expected to finish the shooting of D43, his 43rd outing in Tamil cinema, before joining the project.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, the talented musician who composes the songs and original score for the Dhanush starrer, had revealed an exciting update on the project recently. "Working on the second song :) can't wait for you guys to hear it!" wrote Yuvan on his Twitter post. From the musician's post, it is evident that something very exciting is in store for the audience.

The project, which is said to be a stylish action thriller, is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu for V Creations. The project was announced after Dhanush and Selvaraghavan launched their ambitious venture AO2, which is a sequel to the highly acclaimed film Aayirathil Oruvan. However, the action thriller is going on floors first, as AO2 demands extensive pre-production that will last for over 2 years.