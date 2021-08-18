    For Quick Alerts
      Dikkiloona: Santhanam Starrer To Release On September 10!

      The highly anticipated Tamil film Dikkiloona will have a direct-to-OTT release. Confirming the news, the leading man Santhanam took to his Twitter handle and shared that the film will release on September 10 on Zee Tamil. He wrote, "#Dikkiloona game starts from 10th of September Premiering exclusively on @ZEE5Tamil."

      Dikkiloona

      The romantic comedy film written and directed by Karthik Yogi was initially scheduled to release in April 2020, however, it was deferred owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also featuring Anagha, Shirin Kanchwala, Yogi Babu, Anandraj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Rajendran, Sha Ra, Munishkanth and Arun Alexander, the film marks Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh's debut in Kollywood. Singh is also a part of Losliya-Arjun Sarja's film titled Friendship.

      Interestingly, Santhanam-starrer's title was inspired by the word 'Dikkiloona' used by Goundamani and Senthil in the 1993 film Gentleman. The shooting of Dikkiloona was wrapped up in March 2020, just before the initial lockdown commenced. The film has songs scored by renowned music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.

      On a related note, Santhanam was previously seen in Parris Jayaraj directed by Johnson K. The versatile actor is currently awaiting the release of Server Sundaram and Sabapathy, which are under various stages of production.

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 17:34 [IST]
      X