Dikkiloona Streaming Time And Date, Here’s All You Need To Know About The Santhanam Starrer’s Premiere

Santhanam's next Dikkiloona is all set to premiere on Zee5. The comedy entertainer written and directed by Karthik Yogi will release on September 10 at 12 am. The film is releasing coinciding with the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. Dikkiloona marks Santhanam's second release of 2021. His previous film Parris Jeyaraj had hit the marquee on February 12 ahead of Valentine's Day. The latest film also marks the actor's first digital release.

Produced by KS Sinish and Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios, the film's first and second trailers were released on August 21, 2020 and August 28, 2021 respectively. Announced in September 2019, the film features an ensemble star cast that includes Anagha, Shirin Kanchwala, Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Rajendran, Sha Ra, Munishjanth, Arjun Alexander and Prasanth.

Interestingly, Harbhajan Singh will be seen playing a key role in the film. The comedy film marks his second Tamil project after Thiruvalluvar Consultancy Services (Web Series-2020). His another film with Losliya and Arjun Sarja titled Friendship will also reportedly release by the end of 2021.

Vijay Meets Jayam Ravi At A Wedding Reception, Video Takes The Internet By Storm

Valimai Release: Ajith Starrer To Clash With Rajinikanth's Annaatthe At The Box Office?

Coming back to Dikkiloona, the title was inspired by the word 'Dikkiloona' used by Goundamani and Senthil in the 1993 film Gentleman. The film's technical team includes music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, editor Jomin and cinematographer Arvi. How excited are you about Dikkiloona's release? Tell us in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Santhanam is awaiting the release of his upcoming films Server Sundaram and Sabapathy.