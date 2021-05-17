    For Quick Alerts
      Director-Lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj's Wife Passes Away Due To COVID-19

      Popular actor, director and lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj's wife passed away due to COVID-19 on Sunday (May 16). According to reports, she was infected by the virus and was hospitalised after her condition worsened. It is being said that she failed to respond to treatments.

      Reportedly, her last rites will happen today at Krishnamapet burial ground.

      Condolences are pouring in for the bereaved director and his family on Twitter. Take a look at a few Tweets.

      @JayaShreeRD: May he get all the courage to face this tough time #ArunRajaKamaraja.

      Saloon Kada Shanmugam: #ArunrajaKamaraja 's wife died due to COVID💔. Be strong @Arunrajakamaraj sir🖖#RIP #COVID19.

      NK Krishan: @Arunrajakamaraj Anna. My deepest sympathies 😢. Life is really unfair sometimes, stay strong and more strength to you and your family. #arunrajakamaraja #COVID19India.

      Anand: Really sad news...💔💔💔#arunrajakamaraja.

      Celebs' Tweets

      Sibi Sathyaraj: My deepest condolences to @Arunrajakamaraj bro and his family.Really sorry for your loss.Stay strong brother.

      Sanjeev: Very Very Sad to hear the sudden demise of @Arunrajakamaraj's wife. I'm sorry for your loss. my deepest condolences. Stay strong brother. 💔

      Prasanna: Deepest condolences dear @Arunrajakamaraj may the force be with u.

      For the uninitiated, Arunraja began his career as a lyricist with Pizza and debuted as an actor with Raja Rani and his directorial debut was with Kanaa in 2018, that starred Aishwarya Rajesh. Apparently, he is currently working on a remake of starring Udhayanidhi Stalin.

      X