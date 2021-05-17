Director-Lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj's Wife Passes Away Due To COVID-19
Popular actor, director and lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj's wife passed away due to COVID-19 on Sunday (May 16). According to reports, she was infected by the virus and was hospitalised after her condition worsened. It is being said that she failed to respond to treatments.
Reportedly, her last rites will happen today at Krishnamapet burial ground.
Condolences are pouring in for the bereaved director and his family on Twitter. Take a look at a few Tweets.
@JayaShreeRD: May he get all the courage to face this tough time #ArunRajaKamaraja.
Saloon Kada Shanmugam: #ArunrajaKamaraja 's wife died due to COVID💔. Be strong @Arunrajakamaraj sir🖖#RIP #COVID19.
NK Krishan: @Arunrajakamaraj Anna. My deepest sympathies 😢. Life is really unfair sometimes, stay strong and more strength to you and your family. #arunrajakamaraja #COVID19India.
Anand: Really sad news...💔💔💔#arunrajakamaraja.
Celebs' Tweets
Sibi Sathyaraj: My deepest condolences to @Arunrajakamaraj bro and his family.Really sorry for your loss.Stay strong brother.
Sanjeev: Very Very Sad to hear the sudden demise of @Arunrajakamaraj's wife. I'm sorry for your loss. my deepest condolences. Stay strong brother. 💔
Prasanna: Deepest condolences dear @Arunrajakamaraj may the force be with u.
So disheartening.The sad message every departing life leave behind is,it could happen to anyone. You,me,our loved ones,rich,poor,ANYBODY! pls stay safe.— Priya BhavaniShankar (@priya_Bshankar) May 16, 2021
As much as I wish it never happened, I sincerely pray God to give strength and courage to @Arunrajakamaraj
An update about #ArunRajaKamaraj who is getting treated for #Covid in a private hospital in Chennai..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 17, 2021
He is responding well to the treatment.. He is stable.. He may be discharged soon.. https://t.co/AEaFPLdAuR
For the uninitiated, Arunraja began his career as a lyricist with Pizza and debuted as an actor with Raja Rani and his directorial debut was with Kanaa in 2018, that starred Aishwarya Rajesh. Apparently, he is currently working on a remake of starring Udhayanidhi Stalin.