Indian 2 Controversy Takes An Unexpected Turn; Lyca Productions Writes To Film Chambers: Report

Renowned banner Lyca Productions and director Shankar have been at loggerheads for the past few months. The ongoing controversy began after the director announced two of his projects - #RC15 with Ram Charan and Anniyan remake with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, before completing his ongoing film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Post the announcements, Lyca Productions, producer of the Ulaganayagan-starrer reportedly moved Madras High Court against Shankar, accusing him of not completing the film even after spending a major chunk of money out of the total budget. The team also requested to restrain him from committing to any other project before Indian 2's completion. Though the two parties were directed by the court to sort out the differences if possible, the duo was seen failing in the attempt. Well now, in the latest development, Lyca Productions has brought in an unexpected twist to the controversy by writing to the Tollywood and Bollywood film chambers against Shankar. Reportedly, the production banner has requested the film industries to restrain him from taking up any project until he completes Indian 2.

Let us tell you that #RC15 is being bankrolled by Dil Raju, while the Anniyan Hindi remake is backed by popular production house Pen Studios. With the reports about Lyca's letter to the Telugu and Hindi film chambers going viral on social media, one can soon expect a reply from the makers of Shankar's forthcoming films.

As of now, the Madras HC hearing will take place on June 4, 2021. Notably, Shankar has also filed a counter-petition stating that the production house and the lead actor Kamal Haasan were to blame for the delay in the making of Indian 2.