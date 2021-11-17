Jai Bhim Controversy: Vetrimaaran Supports Suriya, Netizens Trend #WeStandWithSuriya On Twitter

Jai Bhim, the Suriya starrer that was released on Amazon Prime Video, has been receiving rave reviews. The audiences have been heaping praises on the TJ Gnanavel directorial for bringing a lesser-known social issue to the limelight. However, Jai Bhim is now making headlines for the controversies surrounding the project.

As per the latest reports, Vanniyar Sangam has issued a legal notice against Suriya and the makers of Jai Bhim for allegedly insulting their community through certain scenes. The association has demanded the removal of those scenes from the film, a compensation of Rs. 5 Crore, and an unconditional apology from the makers of the film, that too within a time period of 7 days.

According to Vanniyan Sangam, their community is shown in poor light in the film, as a villainous character is named after their leader, Gurumoorthy. The legal notice also suggests that the community's symbol - a raging fire that emerges from a pot - is also shown in a bad light in the film.

Jai Bhim Movie Review: Suriya's Legal Drama Is Bold, Hard-Hitting And Powerful!

However, the netizens - especially the fans of Suriya - have now come out in support of the actor. They have been trading the hashtag #WeStandWithSuriya on Twitter, to extend solidarity to the actor-producer. Along with the fans, several renowned celebs including director Vetrimaaran have extended support to the Jai Bhim actor, on Twitter.

Jai Bhim: 4 Reasons Why Suriya Starrer Deserves More Than One Watch!

Vetrimaaran, who is all set to join hands with Suriya for the highly anticipated project Vaadivaasal, took to his Twitter page and shared a post in support of the actor. "No one can be made to feel lesser for doing the right thing#Jaibheem. Suriya is one star who is redefining stardom.," the Vaadivaasal director captioned his post.

"The commitment of director T.J Gnanavel to make this film to let the world know the plight of the victims and Suriya's constant effort towards social injustice, on and off-screen is truly inspiring. #JaiBheem. It's only natural these films cause angst amongst those who don't the status quo to change. #WeStandWithSuriya. Films that question the inequalities and injustices of a society too are weapons towards social justice. We stand by the whole team of #Jaibheem," reads Vetrimaaran's post.

Read Vetrimaaran's Twitter post here: