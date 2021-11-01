Jai Bhim Release Date & Streaming Time On Amazon Prime Video: Read Details Inside

Suriya, the supremely talented actor is gearing up to release his ambitious project Jai Bhim, on November 2, Tuesday. The movie, which is helmed by TJ Gnanavel marks Suriya's second direct release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, after the highly celebrated Soorarai Pottru. The popular star is playing the first advocate role of his career in Jai Bhim, which is touted to be a courtroom drama.

According to the sources close to Jai Bhim, the Suriya starrer is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video at 12 AM on November 2. However, the grapevine suggests that the courtroom drama might get released on the OTT giant at any time after 10 PM on November 1, Monday.

Jai Bhim, which marks Suriya's first onscreen collaboration with director TJ Gnanavel, has been slated to be screened in over 240 countries across the world, from November 2, Tuesday. As per the reports, the highly anticipated project will be streamed on the renowned OTT platform in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

As reported earlier, Suriya is playing the role of Adv. Chandru, a fierce lawyer who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fights to bring justice for the helpless, in Jai Bhim. In a recent interview given to a leading daily, the talented actor had mentioned that Chandru is nothing like the previous characters he has played in his acting career.

Along with Suriya, the TJ Gnanavel directorial features a stellar star cast including Karnan fame Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Lijomol Jose, Rao Ramesh, Manikandan, and so on in the pivotal roles.SR Kadhir is the DOP of the project. Sean Roldan has composed the songs and original score. Philominraj has handled the editing. Jai Bhim, which is penned by the director himself, is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyotika under their home banner, 2D Entertainment.