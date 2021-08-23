Kanchana 3 Actress Alexandra Djavi Found Dead In Goa

Russian model and actress Alexandra Djavi, who previously appeared in the Tamil film Kanchana 3, was reportedly found dead at her residence in Goa on Friday (August 20). She was 24. According to the latest report, a primary police investigation has revealed that the actress might have died by suicide, however, the police are currently awaiting the post-mortem report.

As per India Glitz, the locals in the North Goan village have alleged that Djavi was under depression after her boyfriend left her recently. The police are likely to interrogate him in the days to come.

Also back in 2019, the actress had filed a police complaint against a Chennai-based photographer, who was later arrested. Reportedly, he is also expected to be interrogated.

Talking about her appearance in Kanchana 3, Alexandra Djavi played the role of a revenge-seeking ghost. Released in 2019, the film was directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also played the main lead in the horror-thriller. Oviya, Vedhika and Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli played other female leads in the film.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.