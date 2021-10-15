Naane Varuven: Dhanush-Selvaraghavan Project To Start Rolling On October 16

Naane Varuven, the highly anticipated project brings back the celebrated actor-director duo Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, after a long gap. The movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller, was originally supposed to start rolling in August 2021 but was delayed due to the pandemic. However, Naane Varuven is finally all set to go on floors soon.

According to the latest reports, the Dhanush starrer will finally start rolling in Chennai, on October 16, Saturday. The makers are reportedly planning to kickstart the shooting of Naane Varuven with a pooja ceremony, which will be held in the presence of the cast and crew members.

The sources suggest that director Selvaraghavan and his team are planning to shoot the film at a fast pace, in a single schedule. Dhanush, who is currently busy with his other commitments, is expected to shoot for Naane Varuven without taking a break. A major update on the project is expected to be revealed after its pooja ceremony.

If the reports are to be believed, Dhanush is playing a dual role in the Selvaraghavan directorial, which will also have the shades of a psychological thriller. The grapevine suggests that the National award-winning actor is playing both the protagonist and antagonist in the movie, which is scripted by the director himself.

Naane Varuven also marks both Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's reunion with musician Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Arvind Krishna after a long break. The sources close to the project suggest that Bigil fame actress Indhuja Ravichander is roped in to play one of the female leads in the project. The much-awaited action thriller is bankrolled by the senior producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the banner V Creations.