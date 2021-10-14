Annaatthe Teaser Gets Roaring Welcome, Rajinikanth Steals The Show With His Intense Avatar!

The day has finally arrived. The most awaited teaser of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe is out. The footage which is a shade less than 2-minutes is an out-and-out Rajini show that has high voltage drama, emotions, whistle-worthy dialogues, and of course a lot of breathtaking action sequences. Though nothing much has been revealed with regards to the plot, the superstar's intense avatar has surely left fans intrigued and impressed.

The teaser was released on Thursday(October 14) on the special occasion of Ayudha Pooja.

Let us tell you that so far two songs of Annaatthe have been released including 'Annaatthe Annaatthe' and 'Saare Kaatrae'. The first single crooned by the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was released on October 4, while 'Saare Kaatrae' featuring Nayanthara and Rajinikanth and sung by Sid Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal was unveiled on October 9. As expected, the songs received a terrific response from all music streaming platforms.

The action drama written and directed by Siva is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the renowned production banner Sun Pictures, which is also producing upcoming biggies like Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam.

Annaatthe also stars National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh along with Kushboo Sundar, Meena, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, Sathish, Soori, George Maryan, Arjai, Thavasi, Kabali Vishwanath and Abhimanyu Singh. The Rajinikanth-starrrer was initially slated to release on the occasion of Diwali in 2020, but the makers deferred the film's release due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

With camera cranked by Vetri, the rural drama has music directed by D Imman, while editor Ruben is taking charge at the editing table.

Annaatthe will release on November 4 coinciding with the Diwali festival.