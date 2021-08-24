Rudra Thandavam Trailer Based On Caste Cauldron Looks Promising!

The highly anticipated trailer of Rudra Thandavam has been dropped by the makers of the film. As per the 2-minute-50-second footage, the thriller focuses on issues including caste cauldron and drug trafficking. Actor Rishi Richard who plays a 'controversial' police officer in the film is seen coming face to face with the baddies.

Towards the end, Rishi as Rudra Prabhakar can be seen getting into grave trouble as he is accused of killing a youngster who had converted to Christianity and is labeled caste-fanatic. Interestingly, director-turned actor Gautham Menon is seen playing the lead antagonist in the action entertainer.

Written and directed by Mohan G, the film boasts an impressive star cast consisting of Dharsha Gupta, Radharavi, Thambi Ramayah, Malavika Avinash, Marimuthu, Y Gee Mahendran, ManoBala, Rams, Jayam Sk Gopi, Deepa and Kaka Muttai Vignesh.

The film's technical team includes music composer Jubin, cinematographer Farook J and editor S Devaraj. Backed by GM Film Corporation and 7G Films, Rudra Thandavam will reportedly release in December 2021.

On a related note, Gautham Menon is currently awaiting the release of his Netflix anthology web series Navarasa presented by Mani Ratnam. He also has Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and Dhruva Natchathiram in the pipeline. As of Richard, he was previously seen in Draupadi and next up he will appear in Thirugnanam's political thriller Paramapadham Vilayattu.