Ajith Kumar's AK 61: Shooting To Start On THIS Date, Read Details Inside

Ajith Kumar, the popular star is all set to reunite with the talented filmmaker H Vinoth for the third time. The much-awaited project, which has been tentatively titled AK 61, recently had an official launch. Now, the sources close to the Ajith Kumar starrer have revealed a major update on the shooting of AK 61.

According to the latest updates, the shooting of the highly anticipated project will start on the special occasion of Tamil Putthandu in Hyderabad. However, leading man Ajith Kumar will join the team only after a couple of weeks. The makers are reportedly planning to shoot the portions of other actors before Ajith starts shooting for AK 61.

If the rumours are to be believed, the popular actor is playing a grey-shaded character in the highly anticipated project. The sources also suggest that Ajith Kumar's character in the film is a college professor. Popular actor Kavin is said to be playing a pivotal character in the untitled movie.

As reported earlier, the makers have made a grand set for AK 61 in the famous Ramoji Rao Film City of Hyderabad. The grapevine suggests that the Chennai Mount Road has been recreated in the sets for the project. The shooting of the movie, which is touted to be an action thriller, is expected to be wrapped up in one or two schedules.