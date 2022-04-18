Arabic Kuthu Song From Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde’s Beast Hits 6 Million Likes On YouTube!

Kollywood stalwart Thalapathy Vijay is in the news for his latest film Beast, which hit the marquee on April 13 ahead of Puthandu (Tamil New Year). Though the film received mixed response subsequently disappointing fans and Tamil film aficionados, it did garner an impressive collection at the box office worldwide. Not just that, seems like netizens are not over the songs of the film yet as one of them achieves a rare feat on the video streaming platform YouTube. No prizes for guessing what song we are talking about.

'Arabic Kuthu', the Indo-Arabic fusion song of Beast featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde has become south India's most liked lyrical video on the platform. At the time of writing this article, the peppy number recorded 6 million likes and 316 million views. The song was released on Sun TV's official YouTube channel on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day.

Even two months after its release, the song has been trending big time on social media, especially on Instagram. The video is a power-packed combination of high voltage dance sequences, stunning visuals, fusion music, appealing vocals by singers Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, and the stunning chemistry of lead actors.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, lyrics of 'Arabic Kuthu' are penned by actor Sivakarthikeyan while the dance moves have been choreographed by the 'Butta Bomma' choreographer Jani Master.

Talking about Beast, the hijack drama helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar also features Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, John Vijay, Shaji Chen, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley and Bjorn Surrao. The film is backed by Kalanithi Maran under his popular production banner Sun Pictures.