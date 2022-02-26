Bigg Boss Ultimate Elimination: No Eviction This Week, Suresh Chakravarthy To Re-Enter With This Celebrity!

Looks like Vanitha Vijaykumar has indirectly helped a contestant of Bigg Boss Ultimate to survive in the house for yet another week. For the unversed, the actress walked out of the house midway citing mental health concerns and her sudden exit might now lead to a non-eviction week. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the new host of the show, Silambarasan TR will announce the same when Vanitha appears in the weekend episode with him, to bid a proper goodbye to the housemates.

On the other hand, what has also now flabbergasted the netizens is a bumper buzz about the first evicted contestant Suresh Chakravarthy. Apparently, Bigg Boss analysts have confirmed his re-entry into the house. Moreover, he will be entering the madhouse with another wild card contestant, actor KPY Sathish. Let us tell you that the show only has former contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil, and Sathish is a complete newbie.

Though the reason behind the decision is not known, looks like the makers are trying to spice up the show, given that it has been getting mixed response from the mini-screen audiences unlike the main season, which used to garner a great deal of attention. If you pay attention to the number of promos uploaded in the last two days, the team is trying to minimize them as best as possible so that it doesn't give out more content and lessen the views of the extended version of the show.

Talking about the eviction, Thadi Balaji was expected to be the next eliminated contestant. Apart from him, Abhirami, Suruthi, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Niroop Nandakumar, Julie, Snehan and Anitha Sampath were also nominated this week.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Ultimate has now been extended to 70 days.