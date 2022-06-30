D Block Twitter Review: Here Are Some Tweets About Vijay Kumar Rajendran's Thriller Film Starring Arulnithi!

D
Block
is
an
action
thriller
film
written
and
directed
by
YouTube
fame
debutant
Vijay
Kumar
Rajendra,
who
also
co-produced
the
film
along
with
cinematographer
Aravinnd
Singh
under
the
banner
MNM
Films.
D
Block
stars
Arulnithi
and
Avantika
Mishra
in
the
lead
and
was
released
at
the
box
office
on
July
1.
D
Block
is
about
a
College
hostel
that
is
adjacent
to
a
forest
area.
The
inmates
are
allowed
to
reach
the
hostel
rooms
by
5.40
pm
and
are
prevented
from
coming
out
after
9
pm.
The
mystery
around
the
College's
location,
the
hostel,
and
the
threatening
elements
are
confronted
by
the
lead
protagonist.
The
filmmakers
who
earlier
made
Demonte
Colony
and
Eruma
Saani
claimed
that
D
Block
is
based
on
true
events.
To
play
the
lead
role
of
a
young
college
student,
Arulnithi,
whose
15th
film
is
D
Block
has
worked
out
and
went
on
a
calorie
deficit
to
look
the
part.
Here
are
the
opinions
that
people
who
watched
the
film
have
to
say:
D
Block
is
cinematographed
by
Aravinnd
Singh
and
songs
composed
by
Ron
Ethan
Yohann.
The
film's
original
background
score
is
composed
by
Kaushik
Krish.
Ganesh
Siva
edited
the
film.
Sakthi
Film
Factory
presented
the
film.
The
movie
also
stars
Karu
Palaniappan,
Charandeep,
Thalaivasal
Vijay,
Ramesh
Khanna,
Uma
Riyaz
Khan,
and
others
in
other
prominent
roles.