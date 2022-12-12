Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Top Politicians And Entire Film Industry Wish Thalaiva On His 72nd Birthday!

On the occasion of actor Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday, many celebrities are wishing him on their social media pages.

Rajini, who made his debut as a newcomer with the film Aboorva Ragangal, is now shining in Tamil cinema as a superstar. Not one or two of his films were hits, most of his films were super-duper hits. Rajini has his own unique style in every single movement whether he is standing, walking, lying or acting.

Be it on the score board or the box-office, Rajni Sir and my dear friend Yuvraj Singh are both known for smashing hits in their own styles. Happy Birthday to both these stars! Bhai ko pyaar, Sir ko salute.@rajinikanth @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/CTlxn73vg8 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 12, 2022

Wishing him a fantastic year ahead.. ✨️ #HappyBirthdaySuperstarRajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/qYzKN8hcEv — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 12, 2022

Every year on his birthday, all the social networking sites used to trend with Rajini's name. Similarly, today social networking sites are flooded with Rajini's photos and birthday wishes. Many celebrities are congratulating actor Rajinikant. Let's see the interesting birthday greetings from some of them.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated his dear friend Rajini. In an offician tweet posted by the Chief Minister, he said, "I wish my dear friend Rajinikanth many years of good health." Not only this year, but the previous year as well, the Chief Minister has congratulated Rajinikanth.

Wishing the epitome of style & synonym of swag @rajinikanth uncle a Very Happy Birthday you are truly an inspiration to millions across who are dreaming to reach the supreme position ❤⭐#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/7aFYkis0ar — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) December 12, 2022

Wishing #Thalaivar a Happy Birthday ❤️#HappyBirthdaySuperstarRajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/LPeJuO0qKZ — YSR (@ysathishreddy) December 12, 2022

Opposition party AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also wished Rajini on his birthday. In his tweet about this, he said, "I pray for Rajinikanth's long life."

இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் நன்பா pic.twitter.com/Aj2PPzPB7P — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 12, 2022

Actor Kamal Haasan sent his best wishes to Rajinikanth. He has posted about this on his official Twitter page, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar. Wishing you continued success on this auspicious day," he tagged Rajinikanth.

Actor Rajini's son-in-law and popular actor Dhanush wished Rajini on his birthday saying "Happy Birthday Thalaiva.."

Famous music composer Anirudh wishes Rajini on his birthday. In this, as an extra special wish, he has also tweeted information about the update of the film Jailer. Fans are happy with this.

Wishing my dearest @rajinikanth sir, who is "an emotion of the nation," a very happy birthday! May God always bless you with good health, happiness and peace of mind. pic.twitter.com/B6eWITccD5 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 12, 2022

Poet Vairamuthu has said that he wishes Rajinikanth with the lyrics of the song "Singa Nadai Pottu Siarathil Eru" which is a big part of the movie Padayappa.

Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! On this special day, we are starting jigirthanda shooting with your blessings! Guruve saranam 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/9tFe1FbHhP — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 12, 2022

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salman also shared his wishes for actor Rajinikanth. In his greeting, he wrote, "Happy birthday Superstar, you are always the best. Always keep encouraging us."

Happy birthday Thalaivaaaa.The one and only #superstar @rajinikanth sir. Your love and humility inspire us all. May God bless you with health and happiness.#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/yzo7KMWXTQ — Kavithalayaa (@KavithalayaaOff) December 12, 2022

Actor Sarathkumar's daughter Varalakshmi Sarathkumar congratulated Rajinikanth. In it, she tweeted Happy Birthday Thalaiva and mentioned that may his love and humility inspire everyone.

Vasanth Ravi gave an intro to Tamil cinema as an actor in the film Taramani. He tweeted wishing actor Rajini on his birthday. It is important to note that he is doing a prominent role in the film Jailer with Rajinikanth.