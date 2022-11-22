‘I Am A Proud Ajith Kumar Fan’ – Thunivu Actor John Kokken’s Instagram Post Goes Viral!

Actor John Kokken, who is famous for his film character Vembuli in director Pa Ranjith's Sarpata Parambarai, has shared a touching post about his dubbing experience for Ajith Kumar's Thunivu.

Mumbai-based actor John Kokkan is one of the famous actors of the South Indian film industry. He played the role of a gangster in the first and second parts of KGF, and became well known to Tamil fans through the film Sarpata Parambarai. Arya played the lead role in the film which was based on boxing. The film had many iconic characters. One of them is Vembuli. In the climax, John Kokken as Vembuli will enter the arena as Arya's boxing opponent. The film was well received by the fans and also gave good recognition to John Kokken who acted in it.

Ajith starrer Thunivu and Vijay starrer Varisu are gearing up for this year's Pongal release. With Vijay-Ajith's film releasing at the same day after a long time, movie fans are eagerly waiting for the clash.

Director H Vinoth's previous film Valimai with Ajith Kumar took a long time to release. Due to this, Ajith's fans became tensed and disturbed the film crew about the update of the film. After that, the film crew decided not to repeat the mistake they made earlier, and released photos and news about the film as soon as some work has completed.

Actor John Kokken has acted in Ajith's Thunivu. The post-production works of the film is currently going on in full swing. Manju Warrier, who has acted in the film, also recently posted a picture during her dubbing work of Thunivu. Following him, actor John Kokken also posted an Instagram post today.

"Dubbing for the first time in Tamil for Thunivu. So happy and blessed to have dubbed for my character in an Ajith Kumar Sir's film, couldn't have asked for anything better. Grateful to God for this opportunity. After acting for 13 years in more than 40 films in 5 languages, I finally got to dub in a South Indian language for the very first time in my life. Thank you H Vinoth Sir for the trust you have shown in me. Thank you to my manager Kannan for speaking to me only in Tamil and helping me better my Tamil. I am a proud Ajith Kumar fan." Says John Kokken.