Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Twitter Review: Mammootty's Film Receives Great Response After IFFK World Premiere

Renowned film director Lijo Jose Pellissery has directed the famous Malayalam actor Mammootty. The teaser of this Mammootty film titled Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was released erarlier and got terrific response form the film critics. Bigg Boss fame Ramya Pandyan and Asokan are playing important roles in the film.

The film has been shot in and around Palani and the shooting was completed by December 2021. Mammootty has produced the film under his own production company Mammootty Films Private Limited banner in association with Lijo's Amen Movie Monastery.

In such a situation, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is screened at IFFK today and receives great response from the viewers as expected. Some of the interesting Twitter Reviews about the film is here:

In the teaser, actor Mammootty leaves a bar drinking alcohol and roars the famous line from the Sivaji Ganesan starrer Gauravam, "The court is the place to decide whether he is guilty or not". This teaser has gone viral on the internet.

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery started off his film making career promisingly, showing consistent growth as well as surviving heavy thuds and refining his craft through it all. The scale and ambition of every new Pellissery film keeps expanding. He created a unique place in the list of most important directors of Malayalam film industry with his brilliant films Angamaly Diaries, Ee Ma Yau, Jallikattu and Churuli.

The way he presents his films are always great. His film Jallikattu was nominated as India's official entry to the Oscars. The film is a bumpy ride throwing away the garb of humanity to show the barbaric nature still inside us. The end of the film is the most exhilarating part where the director comments on how the sins of humans are becoming a burden on the world with serious consequences we all will face soon. It's a film that will leave you wondering how they managed not to accidentally kill anyone during production. Ee Ma Yau deals with a funeral, through which the filmmaker offered a character study of the people that inhabit the town and the grief and anger that they carry within their chests. True to tradition, the single unbroken shots, the chaotic frames, and tearful, desperate pleas to the gods made the film so special.

The film is made with the aim of creating awareness about good sleeping habits. The cinematography of the film is done by Girish Gangatharan. Since it is a story that connects Tamil Nadu, Theni Eashwar has done the cinematography.