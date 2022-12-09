Ponniyin Selvan, KGF: 2 To RRR: All The Megabudgeters From South India In 2022

The year has been a roller-coaster ride for the Indian entertainment industry. For south Indian movies, it has been quite a journey with so many highly-awaiting movies hitting the big screens. Starting from KGF: Chapter 2 to the most recent magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, here are all the big budget movies from South India that were released in 2022.

Valimai

Ajith Kumar’s Valimai, which was released on February 24, was made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore. The H Vinoth directorial performed fairly well despite the negative reviews from critics and mixed reviews from cinephiles. It made Rs. 232 crore at the worldwide box office.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was released on March 24 amid huge expectations. The filmmaker made a comeback with this movie after his enormously successful Baahubali franchise. It was made on a mammoth budget of Rs. 600 crore and it collected more than Rs. 1000 crore from its worldwide box office.

KGF: Chapter 2

Prashanth Neel directed action-drama KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role was released on April 14. The film was made on a whopping budget of Rs. 100 crore and it set the box office on wildfire, smashing all movies released along with it to dust. The film earned an unimaginable collection of more than Rs. 800 crore from all languages and it set several records that will not be easy to beat any time soon.

Beast

Vijay’s Beast, which clashed with KGF: Chapter 2 by releasing on April 13 was made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore. Even after facing stiff competition, the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed venture managed to bring in Rs. 236.90 crore at its worldwide box office.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which also starred Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles was made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj collected close to Rs. 400 crore. It was released on June 3.

Karthikeya 2, Love Today To Kantara: South Indian Underdogs That Ruled The Box Office In 2022

Naai Sekar Returns: Vadivelu Shakes A Leg For Sensational Kacha Badam Song

Ponniyin Selvan I

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part franchise and Rs. 500 crore went into the making of the franchise. Its first installment, released on September 30, made Rs. 496 crore at the global box office. The multi-starrer movie features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, “Jayam” Ravi, Karthi, and “Chiyaan” Vikram in lead roles.