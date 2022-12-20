Prakash Raj Supports Deepika Padukone Amid Pathaan Controversy, Asks ‘Will They Ban FIFA World Cup Now?'

Actor Prakash Raj has questioned whether the Football World Cup will be banned now because of Deepika Padukone's visit.

While many are criticizing actress Deepika Padukone for the film Pathan, actor Prakash Raj has once again come out in support.

Indian actress Deepika Padukone and former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas brought the trophy to the stadium yesterday to be presented to the winning team in the final of the World Cup series held in Qatar. This is the first time that an Indian will launch the FIFA World Cup at the stadium.

Deepika Padukone posted on Instagram in this regard and happily mentioned that "Along with the launch of the FIFA World Cup, I saw a great match in the history of sports, what more could I ask for."

In this case, actor Prakash Raj posted on Twitter, referring to the photo of Deepika Padukone with the World Cup. In it, Prakash Raj mentioned that he was proud of Deepika Padukone and asked if the fanatics who protested the 'Besharam Rang' song would now boycott the World Cup.

Bollywood star actor Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan is all set to release. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is not only made in Hindi but also in Tamil and Telugu languages. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2023. While the expectations of the film are already high among the fans, the song 'Besharam Rang' from the film was released recently and received a good response from the fans.

Deepika Padukone caught the attention of the fans as she looked at the peak of glamor in the song 'Besharam Rang' from the film Pathan. Fans appreciated the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in this song from Pathan. However, the BJP has strongly objected to the use of saffron and green colored clothes in this song.

They have also demanded that the scenes in this film should be changed or deleted as the scenes are set in such a way as to cause some wrong mental state. Otherwise, the film cannot be released in Madhya Pradesh, the Home Minister has warned. While personal attacks are being made on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika, cases have also been filed in the Supreme Court to ban the release of the movie Pathan. In this context, Prakash Raj has spoken in support of Deepika Padukone.