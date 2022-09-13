Vikram OTT Release Date And Time: Kamal Haasan's Action Film Streams On Disney+ Hotstar & Zee 5!

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Vikram completed a successful 100 days theatrical run in several parts of Tamil Nadu recently. The movie, which back brought the star in his successful form after several years is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vikram, which marked the actor's screen appearance after three years is now streaming on ZEE 5 as well. The movie was earlier made available on Disney+ Hotstar. The high octane action entertainer was released on June 3 to a blockbuster response from fans and filmbuffs. The movie has garnered praise for its story, narration and performances. The movie, which is said to be first to have made a Rs 200 Crore pre- release deal is a multistarrer.

The action entertainer reportedly will be available on OTT Disney Hotstar from July 8 2022 at 12 am, tentatively. The movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. As part of Vikram's pre-release business, the digital streaming platform has bought the rights of the film's South languages for a whopping Rs 98 Crore. The makers of the movie and the OTT giant have revealed the date for streaming of this High-Octane Action entertainer.

Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil are part of the cast where Kamal Haasan essayed the role of a retired policeman. He enters a world of challenges to rescue a high ranking government official and has to fight the odds.

Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Antony Varghese and other played prominent roles in the film bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner in association with R Mahendran.

Watch it off at your own comfort of home and time, and experience the magic of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil brought together by director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Kamal haasan's Vikram has grossed around 405 + crores and earned a share across 200 + cross at worldwide box office and turns to be number 1 movie in Tamil nadu. Kamal haasan Vikram is all set to release on ott platform and fans are expecting for the movie eagerly to watch on ott release also. We have to wait and see what records can Vikram create on Disney + Hotstar.