Vikram's Son Dhruv To Make Telugu Debut Alongside Roja's Daughter Anshumalika? Find Out!

Chiyaan Vikram needs no introduction to Indian and international movie lovers. The actor, who gives his all to the cinema over the years is now focusing a bit on his son Dhruv Vikram's career as a hero in the south-Indian film industry. Dhruv Vikram made his debut in Kollywood with Arjun Reddy's remake titled Adithya Varma. The film was a decent launch for the youngster who managed to impress the viewers with his skills. The father and son duo have come together for a film titled Mahaan, which had a straight OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.

Vikram is now eyeing for Dhruv to make his acting debut in Tollywood along the same lines that he did. The youngster, who is keen on the same, has been listening to scripts as well. Meanwhile, amid this news, there is another interesting update about Dhruv's Tollywood debut.

Yesteryear actress Roja, who is now the Minister for Andhra Pradesh Tourism under YS Jaganmohan Reddy's government, has a young daughter Anshumalika, who is making an identity for herself in the philanthropic and modeling industries. Given her mother and father's professional background, the kids must take up a fascination for the glamour industry. Anshumalika, who recently celebrated her 18th birthday is also said to have an interest in acting and is prepared to take professional training in the same.

Anshumalika, who is said to have graced the cover of a magazine titled Influencer recently, is now about to pursue acting from an institution. She was seen taking part in several social service activities earlier. If the rumours are anything to go by, we might soon see Dhruv making his Tollywood debut and Anshumalika making her acting debut, together.

However, the contents are based on the reports other entertainment websites carried. Any official confirmation or reactions from both parties are awaited.