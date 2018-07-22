 »   »   »  Bairavaa Movie Review: A Commercial Potboiler Strictly Meant For Vijay Fans!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Vijay, Keerthi Suresh, Jagapati Babu, Daniel Balaji, Sriman Director: Bharathan

Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa, which is one of the most awaited movies of the season, has hit the theatres today (January 12, 2017). The film has reached the theatres amidst huge expectations and fanfare.

Bairavaa has been directed by Bharathan and the film is actor Vijay's 60th movie. The film touted as a mass entertainer is expected to cater to all sections of the audiences.Bairavaa has been produced by B Bharathi Reddy under the banner Vijaya productions.



Synopsis



Bairavaa is a collection agent who works for a bank. The protagonist, meets a girl named Malarvizhi, during a marriage function. He falls for her and later, Bairavaa gets to know about her past and the issues that she is facing. This takes him to Thirunelveli, where he has some big villains to face.



Take a look at how the cast and crew of Bairavaa have fared for the movie..



Vijay As Bairavaa Vijay appears in the title role as Bairavaa. The role is nothing different from the ones that he has portrayed in the past. But still, there is an added energy in his performance, especially in the punch sequences. His amazing screen presence does lift many of the sequences.

Keerthy Suresh As Malarvizhi Keerthy Suresh has got a meaty role to play in the film. She appears as Malarvizhi, the lady-love of Bairavaa. In fact, she is the one who takes forward the story in the first half. The actress has given an impressive performance in the movie.

Jagapathi Babu As P K To see Jagapathi Babu in the uniform of the antagonist was itself a freshness the film had. He portrayed the role of a big businessman and politician named J K. He stands tall in the movie and has matched Vijay's performance

Sathish As Shanmugam Much was expected from Vijay-Satish combo but they failed to deliver the goods. There are few one-liners by Sathish that evoke laughter. But, the actor disappears suddenly and was wasted.

Daniel Balaji As Kottai Veeran Daniel Balaji was a show-stealer. He got to play a villain role with a difference and he made it memorable one with his own presentation style.

Rest Of The Cast Apart from the above mentioned actors, the film also features actors like Thambi Ramaiah, Aparna Vinod, Sija Rose, Y G Mahendra, Harish Uthaman, Mottai Rajendran, Sriman etc., in important roles. Most of them were wasted in poorly written roles.

Script And Direction – Bharathan Bairavaa has its script and direction by Bharathan. The director has made a commendable improvement in comparison with his previous movies. In fact, his dialogues are impeccable and story and screenplay are nothing new, but still it won't give the viewers a cliched feel. That is where the film-maker in him has succeeded, up to an extent.

Music & BGM – Santhosh Narayanan Santhosh Narayanan, who is now one of the hot properties of Kollywood has handled the music department. The theme song of the movie is the best among the lot. 'Papa Papa' is a peppy number that serves it purpose. Santhosh has put in his best for BGM of the movie.



Also Read: Bairavaa Live Updates From The Theatre



Other Technical Aspects





The cinematography of the film has been handled by M Sukumar. He has set some splendid frames that suit the genre of a mass entertainer perfectly. The editing of Bairavaa has been done by Praveen K L. The run-time of the film is 2 hours and 48 minutes.



Overall View



First thing first, Bairavaa is a Vijay movie and you need to get your checklist right before watching the movie. The movie has everything in it to satisfy Vijay fans, with the actor performing in full glory.



The film has addressed an important social issue- the corruption involved in allotting seats in medical colleges. This message has been sent to the viewers without going preachy.



But, the film has its own share of negatives. The first 30-40 minutes of the movie fails to entertain you and the movie gets to the track only after 45 minutes in to the movie. The consistency problem does affect the film in the second half, as well.



Nevertheless, the film is definitely watchable for Vijay and his energetic performance in most of the sequences. The interval punch sequence, which is unlike those in his previous movies, is the pick among the lot. The fight sequences are also a big relief as they have been well-choreographed and don't defy the laws of gravity.



Verdict



Bairavaa is a movie that can be labelled as a festival entertainer. It is a sure treat for Vijay fans and won't be a disappointment for others.

