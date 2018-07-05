 »   »  Indian Idol Judge Neha Kakkar Is Willing To Take Up Acting On One Condition!

Only If It’s Too Good

While talking to the daily in an email interview the singer said,"I am happy being a playback singer and performer. I will only take up acting if the offer is too good to refuse,"

She Isn’t Bothered By Her Loss

Neha rose to fame when she first appeared on the singing reality show in 2006. Though she didn't win the competition she managed to make a successful career in Bollywood. This is what the singer had to say about it. "I feel whatever happens, happens for a reason. I am just glad the way my journey worked out. It has been a tremendous learning experience."

Neha Is Breaking The Monotony

You might have known her for her super-hit Bollywood numbers like Soch Na Sake, Kaala Chashma or Manali Trance. But the singer broke the monotony when her song Mile Ho Tum Humko went viral on Youtube and became the most viewed song on the platform. The song is written and created by her brother Toby Kakkar.

On Hitting 100 Million Views!

"My recent hit 'Oh humsafar', which is a romantic song with Himansh Kohli and created by Tony Kakkar, hit 100 million (views) in no time. Which says it all." Neha said.

Awards Don’t Matter To Neha

Upon being asked if not bagging any award despite giving super-hit songs, Neha said, "No, it does not bother me. I have won the hearts of many. So that matters more than any award. The love of my 'nehearts' - my fans, is more than inspiring and encouraging." She is also the most followed Indian artiste on Instagram. "My fans love me unconditionally. So, it becomes my core responsibility to never disappoint them on any level. I always try to give something special to my fans," she further added.