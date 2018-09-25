 »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Shivaay's Identity Is Revealed To Anika! Will Bhavya Find Evidences Against Majnu?

Majnu Finds An Evidence

Shivaay, who is dressed as Majnu the chef, enters his room which has been marked as a crime scene by the police. He finds a button under the couch, but is surprised to learn that it doesn't belong to his waist coat. Shivaay tries connecting this with the video footage that shows the murderer.

Shivaay Consoles Anika

Anika is shattered ever since Shivaay has escaped. She sits before the Ganapati idol and cries. Majnu comes and tells her that she is always on Shivaay's mind, even if he is not around. Anika hears Shivaay's voice and breaks down further.

Majnu Is Asked To Leave The House

Badepapa is seen talking to someone over the phone, when Majnu walks by. He sees Majnu overhearing his conversation and loses his temper. He tells Majnu to get out of the house, but the other family members support Majnu and tell Badepapa to forgive him.

Majnu Hires A Spy

Shivaay, aka Majnu, goes to Anika's room as he needs to make an urgent call. He later calls on an international number and tells the person on the other side to find all the possible evidences against the murderer.

Will Bhavya Arrest Majnu?

Majnu reveals his real identity to Anika. Anika is shocked. Meanwhile, Bhavya comes looking for Majnu as she has information regarding the international call that Majnu had made previously. Bhavya insists on seeing Majnu. Anika resists Bhavya.