 »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Shivaay's Identity Is Revealed To Anika! Will Bhavya Find Evidences Against Majnu?

Related Articles
- Hit Television Show Ishqbaaz To Go Off Air In November? Sources Reveal The Truth!
-
- Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Shivaay Escapes From Oberoi Mansion; Changes His Avatar To Hide From The Police!
- Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Mohit Tells Against Shivaay To The Police; Shivaay Gets Imprisoned For Murder!
- Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Shivaay To Confess His Feelings For Anika Under The Influence Of Alcohol!
- Ishqbaaz's Surbhi Chandna Celebrates B'day In Maldives! Nakuul & Shrenu's Wishes Are Hilarious!
- Ishqbaaz To Witness Steaming Romance Between Shivaay & Anika! This Picture Is The Proof!
- Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Nancy Gets Caught For Her Act! Is Mohit Eyeing On Anika?
- Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Shivaay Is Seen Lying On Top Of Nancy; Will Anika & Mohit Find Out Truth?
- Nakuul Mehta Tweets About Section 377 Verdict; This Is How Ishqbaaz’s Actor Reacted!
- Ishqbaaz Fame Additi Gupta Says 'I Have Been ROKA-OED'; Tells It’s Too Personal & New To Talk About!
- Ishqbaaz Actress Additi Gupta Gets Engaged To Beau Kabir Chopra In A Secret Ceremony!
- Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Mandana & Zain Imam’s Entry To Have Huge Repercussions On Shivika’s Love Story!
The popular television show Ishqbaaz has witnessed some of the most shocking twists in the last few episodes. Until now, we saw that Shivaay escapes as Nancy's murder unfolds. He enters the Oberoi's mansion in the disguise of a chef. He calls himself Majnu and says he has been sent by Shivaay. Shivaay is hell bent on finding the actual murderer, while Anika grieves in Shivaay's absence. The family members support Majnu, as he claims to be in contact with Shivaay. Shivaay finds an evidence in the crime scene. Read further to know what's awaiting in the next episode of your favourite show!
Majnu Finds An Evidence
Shivaay, who is dressed as Majnu the chef, enters his room which has been marked as a crime scene by the police. He finds a button under the couch, but is surprised to learn that it doesn't belong to his waist coat. Shivaay tries connecting this with the video footage that shows the murderer.
Shivaay Consoles Anika
Anika is shattered ever since Shivaay has escaped. She sits before the Ganapati idol and cries. Majnu comes and tells her that she is always on Shivaay's mind, even if he is not around. Anika hears Shivaay's voice and breaks down further.
Majnu Is Asked To Leave The House
Badepapa is seen talking to someone over the phone, when Majnu walks by. He sees Majnu overhearing his conversation and loses his temper. He tells Majnu to get out of the house, but the other family members support Majnu and tell Badepapa to forgive him.
Majnu Hires A Spy
Shivaay, aka Majnu, goes to Anika's room as he needs to make an urgent call. He later calls on an international number and tells the person on the other side to find all the possible evidences against the murderer.
Will Bhavya Arrest Majnu?
Majnu reveals his real identity to Anika. Anika is shocked. Meanwhile, Bhavya comes looking for Majnu as she has information regarding the international call that Majnu had made previously. Bhavya insists on seeing Majnu. Anika resists Bhavya.
Will Bhavya find murder evidences against Majnu? Will the police find the truth about Shivaay's hidden identity? Watch the space for more latest updates!