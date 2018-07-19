English
Pooja Bisht Signs Two Films After Breaking Up With Sharad Malhotra; Her Video Be My Love Goes Viral

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Pooja Bisht, who broke the internet with her music video Be My Love seems to be not looking back at all! The actress in an interview to SpotboyE revealed that she has signed two films after breaking up with Sharad Malhotra. Yes, you heard it right! Pooja is currently in Greece shooting for her film which also stars actor Kunal Roy Kapoor. Her latest music video which is trending high on the internet was also shot in Greece. This is what Pooja had to say about her forthcoming movies.

    She Is Working On A Horror Film

    She told SpotboyE, "I am doing a horror film film titled Mushkil which also stars Rajniesh Duggal and Kunal Roy Kapur. We are currently shooting the movie."

    It Will Release On...

    "We haven't locked the released dates. Some patch work and a promotional song remains done, we are just working on patch work and promotional song is left. So, another one-and-a-half or two months, because in horror movies, VFX has a huge role to play. As of now, song and everything looks great.", she further added.

    On Being Featured In The Music Video

    "Actually, there is this a friend of mine, who is the singer of the video. She had this amazing song which was very sensuous. We got our producer on board jinke saath ek film aa rahi hai meri - Mushkil. We shot the song in Greece and the guy in the song is a survivor."

    Sharad Talks About Heartbreak

    "A heartbreak is upsetting. I've been trying to get my mind off it, take up a new hobby; been trying to gather my energy and divert my attention to other things, like something new to learn. Life doesn't end [after a breakup] and it has to move on. We hope that life moves on in a much happier way.", Sharad told Hindustan Times.

    Pooja Feels Sharad Has Damaged His Image

    When Pooja was asked the reason behind her break up with Sharad, she told he has moods swings and behaves in a strange manner. "Well, I really don't want to elaborate on my breakup with Ssharad. But yes, I can add that Ssharad has fu**ed up his image" she added.

