Vidrohi Actor Sharad Malhotra Opens Up About His Battle With COVID-19

Sharad Malhotra, who is currently seen in Vidrohi, is one of the many TV actors who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the third wave. The 38-year-old has now opened up about catching the virus in an interview with HT. Sharad revealed that he had come back from a trip with his wife, and decided he should take a COVID test as a precautionary measure and it turned out to be positive.

The actor shared, “I felt that as a responsible citizen because you have been out, meeting people, travelling, you might as well have a test done. Before resuming work, it is always better to get a test done. This goes for everyone.” He also said that he has been holed up inside his house ever since he tested positive. It must be noted that Sharad informed everyone on social media about his diagnosis. Meanwhile, his wife tested negative.

On being quizzed about how he feels currently, Malhotra said, “I am feeling fine absolutely. I barely have any symptoms, they are extremely mild. I just have a scratchy throat, slight headache, nothing else.”

Sharad also spoke about how TV actors don’t have the luxury of being apprehensive about going out and shooting. “There is no breathing space on TV. There is no time to take a breather to assess the situation. We are churning out content daily, it’s like a factory. The makers of my show have been really kind, worried and supportive. They called me and said 'Don’t worry’ It is something that the entire world has been hit by. The new wave is hitting every sector, commercial, industrial, corporate. We all have to face it, stand united,” he added.