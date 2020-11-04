Mumbai Police Arrests Arnab Goswami For Allegedly Abetting To Suicide: Reports

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai police on November 4, 2020, for allegedly abetting to the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, as revealed by the police. An official said to Republic TV a team of Alibaug police had picked up Goswami from his residence in Mumbai and are transporting him to the Raigad station.

The official account of Republic TV has shared clips of the arrest on Twitter, which shows Goswami being pushed into the police van. He has also claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home while being taken away. Meanwhile, the report has also alleged that 20 policemen with guns had come to arrest the Editor-in-Chief, and was taken away in an 8 car convey.

According to reports, an official revealed that Arnab was arrested for a case filed in 2018. An architect and his mother committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami's Republic TV. In May 2020, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that a re-investigation has been ordered after a fresh complaint was filed by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.

Adnya had alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she also claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.

On the other hand, ANI reported that the Supreme Court has set a hearing on November 6 for a plea filed by journalist Arnab Goswami. Arnab in the plea has challenged the showcause notice by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, for initiation of breach of privilege motion against him for reportage related to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The show-cause notice reportedly had been issued to Goswami for making certain remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his news debates on Rajput's case.

