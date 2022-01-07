Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Irresponsible Acts Caught On Camera; Trolled For Not Wearing Seat Belts

A recent video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan driving towards their apartment didn't go down well with netizens, as the duo was spotted without wearing seat belts. In the video, Saif is seen driving the swanky car, while Kareena who was sitting next to him, was busy on a phone call. After coming across their video, many netizens trolled the duo for not wearing seat belts, and tagged the Instagram page of Mumbai Police to bring their attention to Kareena and Saif's irresponsible acts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Binging On Croissant In Her Latest Post Is Every Food Lover's Delight

Video Courtesy- Viral Bhayani

A netizen wrote, "@mumbaipolice not wearing seat belt violation of motor vehicle act. I guess rules like seat beat and wearing mask are just for us commoners."

Another netizen wrote, "They should more mindful and they need to follow traffic rules. What message do you want to give people?"

"RTO officer can issue penalty. They can use as a evidence video," commented one more Instagram user while criticising Saif and Kareena.

"@mumbaipolice plz suggest these people to wear face mask and seat belts," commented a user.

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Join Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu For New Year Celebrations

Apart from criticising Saif and Kareena over not wearing seat belts, many netizens also reminded the stars to wear masks while stepping out and slammed them for setting wrong example in the society. It's known to all that Mumbai has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, and recently, Kareena was also tested positive for the coronavirus. Recently, she got recovered from COVID-19.

On a related note, many B-town stars including Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Swara Bhasker, Rhea Kapoor, Prem Chopra and Sonu Nigam have tested positive for COVID-19.

(Social media posts are unedited.)