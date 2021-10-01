Actor-Director And Lifestyle Influencer Vinayak Veer On How He Keeps Himself Motivated

The famous saying, "...Miles to go before I sleep" by Robert Frost fits perfectly well with the passion Vinayak Veer possesses.

Vinayak is a Lifestyle Influencer by profession and an actor-cum-director who has dazzled audiences with his incredible capabilities. Vinayak has always been a staunch follower of strict fitness and sports routine. His childhood love has turned him into a fitness coach in adult life.

This young champ has impacted the lives of many beings by achieving what he loves. People generally prioritize their sleep and like to procrastinate their goals but when Vinayak was asked what motivated him, his answer was: "Passion abhors sleep... I always go the extra mile and take extra efforts because I am passionate about what I do, and I aspire to sustain the same." It is very transparent from Vinayak's words that it is very necessary to set priorities in life and sustaining success is equally important as achieving it.

Mastered in Bachelor of Mass Media, his enthusiasm for media motivated him to pursue his dream. Thanks to social media, one does not have to wait long to showcase their talent. Vinayak is a burning sensation on social media. Netizens have recognised his talent and help him become an internet phenomenon, one of the most loved internet celebrities.

Vinayak works tirelessly each day to give his best everywhere whether it be acting, directing, modeling, influencing, or giving people fitness tips. He has always been a multi-tasker and managing everything so well. He has been a part of famous TV shows like Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol.

He believes there is no shortcut to success and you will have to grind yourself to get what you have always wished for. It not going to be overnight but consistency can produce fruitful outcomes.

Vinayak is already going exceptionally great with his career. Also, he is currently working on some big projects which will be revealed very soon.