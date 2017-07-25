 »   »   » Ashish Chowdhry’s New Show ‘Dev Anand’ Gets Legal Notice From Dev Anand’s Family!

Ashish Chowdhry's new show, Dev Anand which will be aired on Colors got into trouble before its launch. Apparently, the veteran actor Dev Anand's family has objection over the title of the show.

Because of this, the makers had to chop off 'Anand' from the title and the launch of the show has been pushed by a week!

A source from the production house was quoted by TOI as saying, "We received a notice from Dev Anand's family, which was forwarded to the channel. They must have discussed the matter, following which the show got a new title. We didn't realise that it would pose such a huge problem."

Ashish, a Colors loyalist, as he was part of shows - Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, will be seen playing the role of a detective (title character). He has also kept his Twitter handle as 'Dev Anand Burman'!

But, after the actor heard about the legal notice, he says that he will have to change it!

He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It is news to me, too. From what I know, Mr Dev Anand's family had an issue with his name in the title. To each their own."

"In my personal view, it's a tribute to a legendary actor. The name resonates with one and all and that says it all."

He concluded by saying, "But I understand the family's reservations, too. I had changed my handle on a micro-blogging site to my character's name - Dev Anand Burman. Guess it's time to change that as well."