 »   »   » Divyanka-Vivek, Karan-Ankita & Others From Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Team Enjoy In Budapest – SEE PICS

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team along with Ekta Kapoor has headed to Budapest to shoot for a sequence. Apparently, the team has a week-long schedule in Budapest.

But not all the cast is in Budapest! Interestingly, the cast members who are on work-trip, are accompanied by their families! Yes, Karan Patel is accompanied by his wife Ankita Bhargava and Anita Hassanandani is with her mother. The actors took to social media and shared a few pictures from their Budapest journey. Have a look at the pictures . . .

Divyanka Tripathi Divyanka shared this picture and wrote, "Friends, work and travel... A great mixture! ??????." Divyanka With Vivek Divyanka shared another picture snapped with Vivek and wrote, "Candid pictures are the most loved ones. Thanks for this one @i.m.abhishekk.??" Divyanka-Vivek On A Shopping Spree! Sharing this picture Divyanka wrote, "Our first day in Hungary and this is my husband's first shopping spree... Living a #ProteinRichLife." Abhishek Verma Abhishek Verma shared a picture snapped with Divyanka and worte, "Freezing but acting cool , lets begin ;) ?? #budapest." Abhishek With Karan & Sangram "Spending time with that person whom you admire the most is actually a different feeling. Thank you @karan9198 sir for sharing your experiences, that definitely will help me to become what i dream of everyday ????" Vivek Dahiya "Group travel shenanigans as we set off to explore one more destination on our bucket list! And this time it's with close friends and colleagues! Budapest here we come! #LoveTravelling." Mushtaq Shiekh ""Touchdown Budapest ?? And the madness has just begun!!! ?????????? #travel #budapest #budapestdiaries #hungary #yhm #yehhaimohabbatein #balaji #madness." Mushtaq With YHM Team "Budapest is like a fascinating book. It reveals itself page by page...and we just on the prologue!! Loving it here??????????#travel #budapest #budapestdiaries #hungary #yhm." Anita Hassanandani Anita Hassanandani, who plays the role of Shagun on the show, too, shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Thank you @i.m.abhishekk for this click! ?????" Aditi Bhatia Aditi Bhatia, who plays the role of Ruhi, shared a collage and wrote, "BudaPest! ?" Ekta Kapoor Ekta Kapoor shared a picture with her girl gang.

Apparently, the show will be taking a one and a half years leap. The initial episodes will be shot in Budapest. The viewers will also get to see some new entries.

According to report, the leap was slated for last year, but didn't happen due to unknown reasons.