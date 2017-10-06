 »   »   » Here’s What Shahrukh Khan Has To Say About Hosting Bigg Boss…

The two superstars of Bollywood - Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan are back on television. Salman is hosting Bigg Boss 11, while SRK will be seen presenting TED Talks India. Also, Akshay Kumar will be seen on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

It has to be recalled that during Bigg Boss 11 launch, Salman had praised SRK and Akshay as great hosts. Read on to know what SRK has to say...

SRK Was Never Offered The Show With BB Format! SRK says that he has not opposed hosting Bigg Boss, but has never been offered a show in the format. He even added that he would do the controversial reality show if he is not busy with any other project and is offered good money. SRK Says... The superstar was quoted by PTI as saying, "There is no question of being a host to X or Y (show) that all movie stars are doing, they have interesting things to say. I have never been approached for a show of that format. If offered, if I am free and if the money is good I will (do it)." 'Salman & Akshay Are In The League Of Their Own' SRK even said that he is not competing with any of his contemporaries. He added, "To be very honest, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar what they are doing...They are in the league of their own. I am not even competing with them. They are doing wonderfully well and it is sweet of Salman what he said." SRK Says... "Having said that, I am not saying that this show is so different that we are not competing on the platform. In no way I want be derisive of the entertainment that they will provide on television through the respective shows that they are doing." TED Talks Is Different He says that all the three shows are different and are unique in their concept. He added that the show (TED Talks) will have entertainment and is about sharing ideas.

(With PTI Inputs)