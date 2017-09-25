 »   »   » Savitri Devi College & Hospital: Kishwer Lashes Out At Rashmi Sharma Productions For Replacing Her!

Kishwer Merchant is not afraid to speak her mind. The actress, who was part of Rashmi Sharma's Savitri Devi College & Hospital, has been ousted from the show without being informed. The actress will apparently be replaced by Kajal Pisal!

When the reason for the replacement was asked the production house apparently said that Kishwer was not happy with her character's growth on the show and also had some travel plans. This didn't go well with Kishwer, as none of the reasons stated by the production were true. An extremely upset Kishwer, took to social media and lashed out at Rashmi Sharma Production. Read on...

Kishwer's Note... Hi Rashmi.. I had heard a lot of good things abt u & ur production..also was a fan of the film pink tht u guys made.. but I am so disappointed, it's the worse production house I have worked with.." Why She Called Rashmi Sharma Production The Worst Production House? "4mnths I kept waiting for my track to start.. finally when I said I wanna quit u guys started the track..meanwhile I fractured my foot but the nxt day was on ur set shtg, u guys started calling other actors for replacement ..." Kishwer Further Wrote… "...& what did shaggir tell them ki "unka pair toot Gaya hai toh woh shoot nahi kar pa Rahi hai isliye hum unhe replace kar rahe Hain" why dint ur guy have the b***s to tell the actors who were unfortunately my friends tht we have pissed her off so much tht she wants to quit.." Kishwer Managed To Travel & Shoot For The Show! "My fans & my family both knw how difficult it was for me but I have been traveling to Naigaon to shoot for u guys..not once did I get a msg from u or Pavan who I had even msgd after my conversation with shaggir..& he had said he will call me but no one did.. it's sad tht u guys only wanna believe the ppl who work for u & nt even hear our side of the story !" Kishwer Replaced On The Show! "& today Tellychakkar tells me tht some other girl is playing Neeta and she will start shooting in a day! Trust me not dng Savitri Devi is a blessing in disguise for me..." Kishwer Is Happy Not To Return To The Sets! "l had become such a cribber in life which I am not.. good riddance to bad rubbish ! The best day of my life Is today when I knw tht I never have to come bk to ur set!!!" (Sic) Kishwer Confirms The News… Kishwer confirmed the news and was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "This is definitely one of the bad experience of my life. I have decided I will never work with the production house, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms." Kishwer Says… "I used to travel with a fractured foot to shoot with them and this is what I have got in return. They didn't even bother to inform me about my replacement. If they can do this to an actor like me who has worked in the industry for so long, then imagine what must be happening to the newcomers."

Did Kishwer Approach CINTAA?

When asked if Kishwer is planning to approach CINTAA, she said, "Just like you guys even people from CINTAA read my post and called me."

She further added, "They have assured me that a strict action will be taken against the production house. They told me that no one has the right to behave with an artist in this manner."

Well, it has to be seen how Rashmi Sharma responds to Kishwer's note!