Kishwer Merchant Looks Resplendent At Her Baby Shower With Hubby Suyyash Rai And Family, SEE PICS

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are all set to embrace parenthood very soon. The couple who have been married for over four years are now expecting their first child together. Kishwer had first announced her pregnancy in March this year on her social media account.

Now, the actress has shared several photos and videos from her baby shower on social media. Kishwer is seen having a gala time in the presence of hubby Suyyash and her loved ones. She had also dressed like a bride for her godh bharai on Thursday.

The mom-to-be shared a sneak-peek wherein she opted for a pink coloured suit and palazzo with silver embroidery. She complimented her look with her marriage 'chooda’ along with floral jewellery and even applied a baby-themed henna design for the special day.

For the second part of the function, Kishwer also wore a purple gown and completed her look with some floral jewellery. On the other hand, Suyyash opted for a kurta-pyjama for the event and looked beyond excited in the pictures. Take a look!

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Kishwer had revealed that her pregnancy was not planned but she and Suyyash were thrilled about welcoming a new addition to the family.

The former Bigg Boss 9 contestant had shared, “Suyyash and my parents have wanted this since long and were quite after us to have a baby, but yet it's an unplanned baby. I had skipped my period in December and I was feeling very tired that month. But when I did the skip again in January, I started recollecting if I had done a skip in December as well. In that confusion, I just decided to get a test done. And lo! I found I was pregnant.”