Kishwer Merchant And Suyyash Rai Name Their Newborn Son Nirvair, Watch Video

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai had welcomed their baby boy on August 27. The proud parents have now brought their little munchkin home and also revealed his name to the world. The couple has decided to call their son Nirvair and have shared a beautiful video of their son's homecoming.

Talking about the same, the video has adorable glimpses of Nirvair even though one cannot see his face directly. His beaming parents and grandparents can be seen pampering him and gushing over his cuteness in the endearing video. The family also holds balloons in their hands to form the newborn's name Nirvair. The song 'Ik Onkar' crooned by none other than the happy father Suyyash Rai can be heard in the background. Kishwer Merchant captioned the post stating, "NIRBHAU Maa ka "NIRVAIR" Beta. Hello World .. Meet Nirvair Rai." Celebs like Shiny Doshi, Nisha Rawal, Surbhi Jyoti, Jasleen Matharu, Tannaz Irani, Yuvika Chaudhary, Vahbiz Dorabjee and others poured in some love on the post. Take a look at it.

Sharing the same video, Suyyash Rai captioned it as, "Hello WORLD... meet NIRVAIR RAI. I've been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we've ever experienced. I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this Lil angel." The couple had shared a glimpse of their newborn earlier after he was born and congratulations came pouring in for the couple from their fans and industry friends alike.

Earlier in an interview, the couple admitted that it was an unplanned pregnancy that came as a shock to them and their family. Kishwer Merchant had revealed to ETimes saying, "Suyyash and my parents have wanted this since long and were quite after us to have a baby, but yet it's an unplanned baby. To conceive naturally at 40 is a blessing, to be honest. It's truly a gift from god. I am very happy and can't wait for our baby to arrive."

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai had announced their pregnancy in the month of March this year. The couple had tied the knot in the year 2016. They had also appeared together in the show Bigg Boss 9.