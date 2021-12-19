Shaheer Sheikh, Charu Asopa, Kishwer Merchant - TV Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood In 2021

Although the year 2021 continued to throw curveballs due to the pandemic, it also offered us renewed hope for the future with some much-needed good news. Many of our beloved TV celebs planned their lives ahead and decided to embrace parenthood in the year 2021. As we are nearing the end of the year, here's a look at the celebrities who bestowed our timelines by announcing pregnancies and/or becoming parents in 2021.

Ankit Mohan And Ruchi Savarn

Kumkum Bhagya jodi Ankit Mohan and Ruchi Savarn welcomed their baby boy on December 7, 2021. Ankit took to his social media account to share the news and wrote, "7th ❤️. Blessed with the best. Har Har Mahadev."

The actor had revealed in an interview that they are thrilled to welcome the newest addition to their family- He told TOI, "The doctors tried to make it a normal delivery but eventually they had to go in for a caesarean. I requested the doctor to let me be in the OT but they warned me saying I may faint. But I really wanted to be there for my wife and hold my baby first in my hands. I'm happy I could do it."

Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and actress Charu Asopa announced the birth of their new born baby on November 1, 2021. Rajeev announced happy news by sharing a couple of photos of Charu and their daughter from the hospital on his social media handle and wrote, "Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God."

Shaheer Sheikh

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame Shaheer Sheikh and his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor, welcomed a baby girl on September 10. The couple, who got married in November last year, took to social media to announce their baby’s name. Shaheer shared an adorable picture with wife Ruchikaa when she was pregnancy and revealed the baby's name as Anaya. He called their firstborn' gift of life' in his post. Shaheer had also shared his joy in an interview and said that he always wanted a girl.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

Bigg Boss 9 fame Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed a baby boy on August 27. are parents now. The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this year in the month of March. The duo shared the happy news, along with a picture of the newborn on their respective social media handles.

The first-time parents also shared a beautiful video of their little munchkin's homecoming. Kishwer and Suyyash revealed that they had decided to call their son Nirvair. Kishwer revealed their baby’s name on her social media and captioned the post stating, "NIRBHAU Maa ka "NIRVAIR" Beta. Hello World .. Meet Nirvair Rai." Take a look at it.

Lovey Sasan

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Lovey Sasan and her husband Koushik Krishnamurthy welcomed their second child, a baby boy on July 16, 2021. The couple, who are already parents to their two-year-old son Royce, delivered their baby on the actress’ birthday at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Lovey had opened up about embracing parenthood for the second time in an interview with TOI and said, "Koushik and I feel extremely blessed. Now, I have three special men in my life - my husband and two boys. My in-laws wanted a daughter but destiny had other plans. The baby was born today, my birthday and so this gives a reason every year to have a huge celebration at home."

Rannvijay Singha

Splitsvilla host Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka welcomed their second child, a baby boy on July 12, 2020. The couple, who are already parents to their four-year-old daughter Kainaat, had announced their pregnancy earlier this year in the month of March.

Later, Rannvijay and his wife took to their respective social media accounts to reveal the name of their little munchkin. The duo named their baby boy – Jahaanvir Singh Singha. Rannvijay made the announcement by sharing a heart-warming picture of him with his son and daughter and wrote, “#kainaat and #jahaan , #myuniverse and #myworld , #merikainaat and #merajahaan #satnamwaheguru (sic).”

Mohit and Addite Malik

Actors Mohit Malik and Addite Malik became proud parents of baby boy Ekbir on April 29 this year. The couple had shared the news with their fans on Instagram along with the first glimpse of their son. Addite had penned a beautiful note that read, "Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After.... Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik. Mohit & Addite."

Sahil Anand

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Sahil Anand and his wife Rajneet Monga welcomed a baby boy on April 14 this year. The couple has named their first-born baby 'Sahraj' which happens to be the first three letters of their names. In an interview with TOI, Sahil opened up about their little ones name and said, "It's the first three letters of our names. We had zeroed in on it even before the baby was born. Sahraj means strong, courageous and powerful. It's a beautiful coincidence that he was born the day after Baisakhi and during Navratri.”

Nakuul Mehta

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcomed a baby boy in February this year. The couple has named their little bundle of joy Sufi. The duo has also shared a glimpse of him on their respective social media handles whilst opening up about his health struggles. In an earlier interview, Nakuul opened up their boy's name and had revealed that they decided their baby's name when they were three months pregnant, irrespective of gender.

Anita Hassanandani

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy embraced parenthood for the first time this year. The couple welcomed their baby boy on February 9, 2021. The duo has since been sharing some lovely pictures and videos of their little munchkin and have also created a dedicated Instagram account for their son. Recently in an interview, Anita also shared her family's reaction after she gave birth to Aaravv. She said, "They were all teary-eyed, so amazed, and ecstatic. Something like this is always full of mixed emotions, they are very happy."

Kapil Sharma

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath embraced parenthood for the second time in February this year. Kapil announced the good news and had thanked his fans for their love, blessings and prayers on his social media handle. He later revealed that they had named their baby boy as Trishaan. Kapil and his wife had welcomed their first child- Anayra back in 2019. He regularly shares glimpses of his kids on his social media and fans seem to not get enough of their cuteness.