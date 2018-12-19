 »   »   »  Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Birthday With Alleged BF Vicky, Pavitra Rishta Actors, Mouni & Others

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ankita Lokhande, who became a household name with the role of Archana on Ekta Kapoor's popular show Pavitra Rishta, celebrated her 34th birthday with her close friends which included actors from television and Bollywood industries. From Bollywood, Manikarnika star Kangana Ranaut attended the party. From the tinsel town, Ankita's Pavitra Rishta friends, Shruti and Mishthi, Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy, Sanjeeda Sheikh and others graced the party. Ankita's alleged boyfriend Vicky Jain was also spotted at the party.
Although Vicky and Ankita weren't posing together as a couple, Vicky was spotted in the group picture. Check pictures from Ankita's birthday party.
Ankita & Kangana
Ankita birthday party was held in a restaurant in Mumbai. At the party, Ankita looked absolutely stunning in a shimmery red short dress with a long sheer skirt. Kangana came to wish the actress. The duo posed for the shutterbugs.
Mouni Wishes Ankita; BF Vicky Spotted!
Mouni shared a picture from the birthday party and wrote, "Happy happy birthday dearest @lokhandeankita may god bless you with everything that your beautiful heart desires. Such a fun evening this was. Thank you."
Sanjeeda
Sanjeeda also shared a picture snapped with Mouni and birthday girl, and captioned it as, "@lokhandeankita happy bday gurl." - (sic)
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani, who attended the birthday party with his wife Neha Swami, shared a picture and wished the birthday girl. He wrote, "Happy birthday @lokhandeankita .god bless." - (sic)
Prince & Yuvika
Newly-weds Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary too, graced the party. The actress shared a picture snapped with Prince and Ankita and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful girl @lokhandeankita." - (sic)
Shruti Kanwar
Shruti Kanwar shared a video in which Ankita was seen cutting the cake which had her film character Jhalkari Bai's (from Manikarnika) picture. Ankita's friends wished her and cheered her by taking Jhalkari Bai's name.
Mishthi Tyagi
Mishthi Tyagi shared a few pictures from the party on her Instagram stories. Sharing a few pictures of Ankita, the actress wrote, "A good friend knows all ur best stories a best friend has lived them with you . Jaise Mai Aur Tum . Tum dena saath Mera ... Jaise last 8 years se de rai ho ..... We met in 2011 Pavitra Rishta set .... Kya Pata tha yaha Tak aa jaenge ."
She Further Wrote…
"In the end it's not the years in your life that count it's the life in your years and we hav experienced life together . Very few people understand the fact that friendship is always a sweet responsibility and never n opportunity . So lucky to have a friend like you. Have a super duper birthday. I hope we're friends until we die ( Aasman me jab Tak sitaare rahenge )."
Aparna Dixit
Aparna Dixit shared a few pictures from the party on her Instagram stories. She captioned a picture snapped with Ankita and others as, "Happy bdayyy dearest of all@lokhandeankita."
Ankita & Vicky To Get Married In 2019?
Meanwhile, there are reports that Ankita and Vicky Jain are getting married in 2019. A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "After her breakup with Sushant, Ankita found her soulmate in Vicky. The couple is seen at many parties together and has also travelled to various holiday destinations."
The Source Added…
"All of their friends know about the relationship. Ankita is also very close to Vicky's family and is often spotted with his sister. Currently, she is occupied with her film promotions, but she is planning to get married in 2019."
